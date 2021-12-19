Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced Sunday morning.

David Fizdale will coach the team for Sunday night's game in Chicago, which will be the Bulls' first since a COVID-19 outbreak on the team led to the postponement of their past two games.

Fizdale missed the Lakers' start to their three-game road trip in Dallas for non COVID-19-related personal reasons and rejoined the team in Minneapolis.

L.A. has also missed assistant coach Phil Handy the last two games because of the health and safety protocols.

In addition to Vogel, 48, Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore also entered the protocols Sunday. Bazemore joins teammates Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves in the league's health and safety protocols.

The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis, who will miss about four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee.

