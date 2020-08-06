Lakers' James out with sore right groin

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets with a sore right groin, the team announced.

LeBron James (sore right groin) is out tonight against Houston. Alex Caruso (left neck muscle spasms) is questionable. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 6, 2020

The 35-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds over 64 games in 2019-20, his second season with the Lakers.

James and the Lakers are 2-2 so far in the NBA's restart from Walt Disney World.

Los Angeles currently holds 51-16 record and have clinched first in the Western Conference.