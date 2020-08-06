15m ago
Lakers' James out with sore right groin
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets with a sore right groin, the team announced.
The 35-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds over 64 games in 2019-20, his second season with the Lakers.
James and the Lakers are 2-2 so far in the NBA's restart from Walt Disney World.
Los Angeles currently holds 51-16 record and have clinched first in the Western Conference.