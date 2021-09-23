Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has left Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent hand injury.

The 27-year-old was injured in the bottom of the fifth inning after trying to field a Mitch Garver double.

As Randal Grichuk got to the ball first, Gurriel crouched in front of Grichuk to avoid the throw back into the infield. However, Grichuk stepped on Gurriel's hand as part of his follow through.



Gurriel is batting .285 with 21 home runs over 137 games.