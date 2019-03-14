Does LeBron deserve to any criticism for how Lakers' season has gone?

The Toronto Raptors have announced that 2019 all-star Kyle Lowry, who has been battling a left ankle sprain, will not play tonight against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Jeremy Lin will start in place of Lowry at the point guard position. Lowry has averaged 14.8 points and 9.1 assists over 56 games this season.

Danny Green, who has been dealing with the same injury as Lowry, will play in tonight's game.

The 48-20 Raptors are looking to bounce back tonight from a 126-101 lashing at the hands of the 17-50 Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Lakers, on the other hand, will try for just their second win in seven games.