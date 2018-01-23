Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – For the fourth time in his 12-year career, Kyle Lowry was named an all-star on Tuesday, voted in as a reserve by the Eastern Conference’s head coaches.

That Lowry got the nod, even over some players with gaudier numbers, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. At worst, he’s the second-most valuable player on the second-best team in the East and winning is generally rewarded.

However, with his candidacy less clear-cut than in previous seasons, it does reflect how much the league-wide perception of the veteran point guard has shifted over the years. Remember, some of those same coaches that just voted him in were once responsible for robbing him of what should have been his first all-star appearance.

Lowry blossomed into a star back in 2013-14, the year in which he led the Raptors back to respectability and, ultimately, the playoffs, but he didn’t make the NBA’s annual mid-season showcase. Instead, that honour went to his teammate, DeMar DeRozan.

While DeRozan was not undeserving – he also played a big part in Toronto’s unlikely turnaround – the choice, made by the league’s coaches, spoke to how the basketball community saw the Raptors’ emerging backcourt at the time.

DeRozan’s throwback style of play was (and, to a degree, remains) polarizing, sure, but the player has always been well regarded around the association. He keeps his head down, works hard and has a reputation for being low-maintenance and coachable.

Lowry, on the other hand, came to Toronto at a discounted price with a very different, less flattering reputation. Rightly or wrongly, he was perceived as being combative, self-interested and difficult to work with.

People were skeptical of the Raptors’ sudden rise from mediocrity to playoff contention, just a couple months after it had begun, but they were especially wary of Lowry. Coaches, like any other profession in any other industry, they talk and many of them had heard stories about Lowry, particularly his run-ins with Kevin McHale in Houston.

They had also seen cases like this hundreds of times over, we all had – the journeyman player, on his best behaviour and taking his game to another level in a contract year, only to revert back to what (and who) he was after getting paid.

Except that never happened. Lowry made his money that summer but came back even better the following season. Then he got better the season after that, and then again the season after. He was improving as a player while also growing as a man and as a leader.

Gradually the narrative began to change. Lowry is still stubborn, he can still be prickly but it doesn’t come from a bad place. He’s a winning player and a deserving all-star.

His first two all-star selections came via the fan vote. Although it’s always an honour to get voted in as a starter, he’s acknowledged that last year’s selection meant even more to him, having been chosen by the coaches. It was vindication, proof that he hadn’t just earned the votes he was never going to get from the league’s bench bosses in 2014, but he had earned their respect.

Lowry’s value isn’t always plain to see, at least not compared to his flashier counterparts. So much of what he does on the court is subtle and doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score or beef up his numbers. Maybe it’s the pass that leads to the assist. Maybe it’s setting a screen that frees up DeRozan. Maybe it’s diving for a loose ball or taking a charge, which he’s done 23 times this season – tied with DeMarcus Cousins for the league lead. Despite his size disadvantage and modest athleticism and speed for his position, he’s always moving, he’s always thinking and he’s always out-working the competition.

After a slow start to the season, Lowry has adapted his game to Toronto’s new, more team-friendly offensive system. That’s meant fewer touches and, with the team looking to preserve the 31-year-old for the playoffs, fewer minutes. While his numbers have taken a hit as a result, he remains the engine that makes the Raptors go.

In 42 games, he ranks 18th in the NBA in win shares (sixth in the East) and 12th in value over replacement player (fifth in the East). Simply put, on a team that is prioritizing three-point shooting and ball movement more than ever before – and has had success in doing so – Lowry is its best and most willing three-point shooter and passer.

“His shooting has been off the charts the last couple games,” coach Dwane Casey said of Lowry, who scored 64 points on 41 shots – hitting 10 of his 19 three-point attempts – against Minnesota and San Antonio last week. “I think that’s where he really contributes on the offensive end. But then defensively, Kyle’s such a competitor. He’s probably one of the most competitive guys in our league right now when it comes to loose balls, taking charges, all the winning plays you have to have. That’s what he brings. He sets the tone for us from that standpoint.”

The Raptors figure to be well represented in next month’s All-Star game, hosted in Los Angeles on Feb. 18. Lowry joins DeRozan, who was voted in as a starter last week, and – assuming Toronto is still sitting in a top-2 seed on Feb. 4 – Casey and his staff will coach (Boston’s Brad Stevens is ineligible after coaching in the All-Star Game last season).

For the first time ever, the NBA has adopted a new format for the All-Star Game. The conference’s leading vote getters – LeBron James and Stephen Curry – will serve as team captains and choose the two rosters from the pool of players selected as starters and reserves, meaning Lowry and DeRozan could end up on opposite teams. Although the league is not planning on releasing the draft order (shame on them!), the teams will be announced on Thursday.

Rounding out the reserves from the East are guards Victor Oladipo, Bradley Beal and John Wall and forwards Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. From the West, guards Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson and forwards Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns and LaMarcus Aldridge will come off the bench. They join last week’s starters: DeRozan, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid from the East and Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Cousins from the West.