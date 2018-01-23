Lowry: Without our teammates, me and DeMar wouldn't be All-Stars

The reserves for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game have been announced.

The Eastern Conference reserves are as follows: Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Celtics Centre Al Horford, Washington Wizards guard John Wall, Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, and New York Knicks centre Kristaps Porzingis.

Over in the West, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook is joined by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Warriors forward Draymond Green, San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, and Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here are the starters from each conference, whom were announced earlier in the month:

Eastern Conference:

G - Kyrie Irving - Boston Celtics

G - DeMar DeRozan - Toronto Raptors

F - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

F - LeBron James (Captain) - Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference:

G - Stephen Curry (Captain) - Golden State Warriors

G - James Harden - Houston Rockets

F - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

F – Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

C – DeMarcus Cousins - New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA has made changes to the format of this year’s game. Gone is the traditional East vs. West format. James and Curry, the leading vote-getters from each conference, have won team captain honours and will select rosters for their respective teams from the entire All-Star pool of players.

The 2018 All-Star Game will take place Feb. 18 from Staples Centre in Los Angeles.