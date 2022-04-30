Canadian defensive lineman Luiji Vilain has signed a priority free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The Ottawa native spent the past college football season with Wake Forest, recording 34 total tackles with nine sacks and two forced fumbles. Vilain spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Michigan.

Naylor notes that Vilain as well as Canadian linebacker Jesse Luketa, who was selected in the seventh-round by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, both played on the same Cumberland Panthers football team in the east end of Ottawa when they were kids.

Vilain was selected in the third round of last year's CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts.

Three Canadians have also been invited to NFL minicamps including twins brothers Tre and Tyrell Ford, who played with the University of Waterloo Warriors this past season. Tre is a quarterback and was invited to Baltimore Ravens' minicamp while Tyrell plays defensive back and received an invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Devonte Knight, defensive lineman for the Western Mustangs, was invited to the Washington Commanders' minicamp.