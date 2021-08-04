CALGARY, Alberta—The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada announced Wednesday it has secured a three-year agreement with key sponsor ATB Financial. On the heels of its 25th anniversary as a supporter of professional golf in Canada—nine of those associated with the Mackenzie Tour—the Alberta-based company has renewed its title sponsorship of the ATB Financial Classic, an official Mackenzie Tour tournament.

The Tour also announced the ATB Financial Classic will rotate annually between host courses in Calgary and Edmonton. This year’s ATB Financial Classic event will once again be hosted at Calgary’s Country Hills Golf Club on September 13-19.

“We are proud to sponsor the ATB Financial Classic, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of PGA TOUR stars to compete in this incredible province,” said ATB Financial’s President and CEO Curtis Stange. “Through the initiatives planned with beneficiary charity CHMA Calgary, this event also offers a great opportunity to support mental wellness for Albertans and others.”

With ATB Financial’s renewed commitment, Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard is feeling confident about the continued success of the Tour.

“ATB Financial is one of our longest-standing partners, and we are so glad to have such a strong company and organization secured with us for another three years,” Pritchard said. “The ATB Financial Classic is one of the players’ favourite stops of the summer and has produced some amazing champions who have gone on to stardom on the PGA TOUR.”

With the recent launch of ATB’s Greater Good strategy and to continue to drive mental-health awareness among Albertans, the tournament has selected the Canadian Mental Health Association - Calgary Region as this year’s benefiting charity. The CMHA is looking forward to effecting positive change through this year’s ATB Financial Classic.

“We are so thankful the ATB Financial Classic has chosen CMHA Calgary to highlight at this year's event and for the continued ongoing partnership between our two organizations,” said Karen Gallgaher-Burt, Director of Philanthropy and Stewardship at CMHA Calgary. “The dedication that ATB Financial shows towards mental health will only encourage people to talk about it more and to also seek help when needed.”

The ATB Financial Classic is also proud to welcome performance partner Inkblot to this year’s event. Inkblot Chief Revenue Officer Marion Yoshida believes mental-health services should be convenient, affordable and confidential and said Inkblot’s mission is to help customers have more meaningful, connected and joyful lives. Throughout their time onsite, Inkblot will extend to Mackenzie Tour competitors mental-health services and offerings, a unique initiative Yoshida believes will be well-received by players.