ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short course swimming championships.

Mac Neil won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds.

The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke.

Mac Neil also earned a silver medal in the women’s 4x100 medley on Tuesday. The Canadian team of Mac Neil, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Kayla Sanchez set a new national record in the event with a time of three minutes 47.36 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo claimed bronze in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in 45.82

Canada finishes the world championships with seven gold, six silver, and two bronze.

The short-course championships are held in a 25-metre pool, as opposed to Olympic or world aquatic championship swimming, which is held in a 50-metre pool.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.