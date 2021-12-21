2h ago
Mac Neil swims to 100M butterfly gold, sets Canadian record
Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short course swimming championships. Mac Neil won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds.
The Canadian Press
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Maggie Mac Neil has set another record at the FINA world short course swimming championships.
Mac Neil won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Tuesday with a Canadian record time of 55.04 seconds.
The new Canadian mark in the 100-metre butterfly comes a day after Mac Neil set a world record in the 50-metre backstroke.
Mac Neil also earned a silver medal in the women’s 4x100 medley on Tuesday. The Canadian team of Mac Neil, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Kayla Sanchez set a new national record in the event with a time of three minutes 47.36 seconds.
Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo claimed bronze in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in 45.82
Canada finishes the world championships with seven gold, six silver, and two bronze.
The short-course championships are held in a 25-metre pool, as opposed to Olympic or world aquatic championship swimming, which is held in a 50-metre pool.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.