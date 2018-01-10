He won gold at the World Juniors, but Cale Makar won't be seeking another medal in Pyeongchang.

Sources tell TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the 19-year-old defenceman from Calgary has turned down the opportunity to represent Canada at next month's Winter Olympics.

Makar had three goals and four assists over six games in Canada's gold-medal triumph in Buffalo.

The fourth overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche last summer, Makar is currently enrolled at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 16 games this season for the team, Makar has a goal and eight assists.

Canada is seeking a third straight Olympic gold medal in South Korea. Hockey Canada will announce Canada's roster Thursday at Noon et/9am pt and it can be seen live on TSN2, TSN.ca and TSN GO.

 

 

 