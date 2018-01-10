Insider Trading: Is Makar on Team Canada's radar for the Olympics?

He won gold at the World Juniors, but Cale Makar won't be seeking another medal in Pyeongchang.

Sources say Hockey Canada offered Dman, Cale Makar a spot on the Olympic team. However, it sounds like he has respectfully declined. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 10, 2018

Sources tell TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the 19-year-old defenceman from Calgary has turned down the opportunity to represent Canada at next month's Winter Olympics.

Makar had three goals and four assists over six games in Canada's gold-medal triumph in Buffalo.

The fourth overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche last summer, Makar is currently enrolled at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 16 games this season for the team, Makar has a goal and eight assists.

Canada is seeking a third straight Olympic gold medal in South Korea. Hockey Canada will announce Canada's roster Thursday at Noon et/9am pt and it can be seen live on TSN2, TSN.ca and TSN GO.