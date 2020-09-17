Mississauga native and former NHL forward Manny Malhotra will join the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff next season, the team announced on Thursday.

Malhotra will replace assistant coach Paul McFarland who rejoined the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL.

Shortly after his retirement, the 40-year-old joined the Vancouver Canucks as a development coach in 2016 and was promoted to assistant coach in 2017.

"I'm very grateful to the Canucks organization for the opportunity given to me to start my coaching career. It was truly a great experience to learn from Travis Green and the rest of his staff," said Malhotra. "I'm now very excited for this opportunity with the Leafs moving forward - to be working with Sheldon, his staff and this young, talented team."

Head coach Sheldon Keefe was excited to have Malhotra join his staff.

"The work ethic, character, intelligence and attention to detail that made Manny the ultimate teammate when he played are all assets that have translated to his coaching. That, combined with his charisma and communication skills, make us really excited to have him join the organization," said Keefe. "On behalf of the Leafs, I'd like to thank Travis Green, Jim Benning and the Canucks organization for the opportunity to speak with Manny."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says Toronto also talked to Rocky Thompson and Bruce Boudreau for the open coaching position.

Selected seventh overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers, Malhotra recorded 116 goals and 179 assists over 991 career games with the Rangers, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. He also had two goals in 35 playoff games.