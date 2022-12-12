Maple Leafs crack Top 3 in NHL Power Rankings The Toronto Maple Leafs join the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins at the top of the pack of this week's NHL Power Rankings.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The October discontent many Toronto Maple Leafs fans felt must seem like a distant memory now.

Mitch Marner keeps scoring, the team keeps winning, and the Leafs keep climbing in our Power Rankings, moving from the fifth spot to third overall.

Toronto is coming off a 3-0-0 week, with wins over Dallas, Los Angeles and Calgary. Marner has points in a franchise-record 22 consecutive games and the Leafs have points in 14 straight. Toronto has one game remaining in December against teams currently in the top 10 in points in the league standings, so don’t be surprised to see the Leafs push for first overall by the end of the month.

The Winnipeg Jets stay put in sixth place following a 3-1-0 week. The Jets rattled off three straight wins last week before falling 5-2 to the Washington Capitals Sunday night.

Winnipeg, led by the Vezina-calibre goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck, are one of only six teams to rank top 10 in goal differential, expected goal differential, and points percentage. This team looks like it has staying power and should be a legitimate contender for the top spot in the Central Division.

The Edmonton Oilers also had a perfect week spoiled by the Capitals, finishing with a 2-1-0 record. The Oilers scored 15 goals in those three games. Connor McDavid is the gift that keeps giving to Oilers fans, posting 13 points in five games in December.

The Oilers are the only team with a power play clicking at over 30 per cent and rank fifth overall in goals per game. Thanks to the offensive firepower the Oilers possess, the team is never out of a game and is tied for first with nine comeback wins this season.

The Oilers' provincial rivals, the Calgary Flames, hang tight in 18th spot on our list following a 2-1-1 week. The Flames also sit 18th in points percentage and rank 19th in goal differential, so there is evidence to suggest Calgary may be a playoff bubble team this season as opposed to the threat to win the West it was last season. The Flames next seven games are against teams with sub-.500 winning percentages, so now is the time to start piling up some points in the standings.

A 1-1-1 week sees the Ottawa Senators stay put in 22nd place on our list. The Sens rank 26th in points percentage but 14th in expected goal differential. As has been the case for much of the season, the process looks better than the results.

The Vancouver Canucks slip one spot, dropping from 24th to 25th following a 2-1-0 week. If nothing else, the Canucks are entertaining, winning 7-6 in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens then 6-5 in the extra frame two nights later against the San Jose Sharks.

Elias Pettersson, who has never averaged a point per game in his career, continues to be the Canucks best player with 34 points in 28 games. In addition to his offensive numbers, Pettersson continues to impress on the defensive side.

Lastly, a 1-1-1 week sees the Montreal Canadiens drop two spots from 25th to 27th on our list. Despite allowing 13 goals in three games last week, goaltending remains the main reason Montreal has a points percentage north of .500. The Canadiens rank fourth in goals saved above expected per 60 minutes, trailing only the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, and Maple Leafs.

.