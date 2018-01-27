Wozniacki breaks through to win first Grand Slam

Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia have captured the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open.

Marach and Pavic, the No. 7 seeds, beat Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the final at Rod Laver Arena 6-4, 6-4.

Marach and Pavic were the hottest team coming into the Australian Open, winning season-opening events in Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand. They’ve now won 15 straight matches dating back to last season.

The pair also made last year’s Wimbledon final, losing to Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Cabal and Farah were bidding to become the first Colombian players to win a Grand Slam doubles title. They’ve been playing together since 2011 and were appearing in their 25th Grand Slam together.