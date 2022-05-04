Fleury to start again for Wild in Game 2

The Minnesota Wild will turn back to Marc-Andre Fleury as they look to even their series with the St. Louis Blues.

Wild head coach Dean Evason told KFAN 1003 in Minnesota on Wednesday that Fleury would get the start over the Cam Talbot once again.

The 37-year-old made 27 saves in Monday's 4-0 Game 1 loss to the Blues, in which Minnesota outshot St. Louis 37-31.

Fleury went 9-2 in the regular season after joining the Wild from the Vegas Golden Knights, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average.

Talbot had a 32-12-4 record during the regular season with the Wild, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.

Following Wednesday's Game 2, the Wild will hit the road for Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.