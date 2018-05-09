Brad Marchand defended his on-ice antics throughout the postseason but took a new tone Wednesday as the Boston Bruins cleaned out their lockers.

Marchand received a formal warning from the NHL to stop licking opponents after the second incident of the postseason. He said Wednesday he needs to look in the mirror and "cut that (expletive) out."

The 29-year-old denied reports he received a warning from the league after licking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the first round of the playoffs. He said after that incident: "He keeps trying to get close to me, I don't know if he's got a thing for me or what... He's cute."

The warning from the league came after he licked Ryan Callahan of the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 4 of the Bruins' second-round series. Callahan was furious over the action and compared it to spitting in someone's face, while Marchand defended the action as retaliation, saying "he punched me four times in the face." He added "that's cute" when he heard Callahan's response.

The NHL's Colin Campbell spoke with Marchand and general manager Don Sweeney directly last week over the licking incidents. The league told Marchand his actions were unacceptable, adding that similar behaviour will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline.

Marchand finished the playoffs with four goals and 17 points in 12 games. He scored 34 goals and posted 85 points in 68 games during the regular season.

He revealed Wednesday he played the final six-to-seven games of the playoffs with a groin injury.

Other Bruins revealed to be dealing injuries in the playoffs included Zdeno Chara (fractured finger, shoulder injury), Jake DeBrusk (AC Joint Sprain), Torey Krug (missed the remainder of playoffs after a fractured ankle in Game 4) and Patrice Bergeron (groin issue, missed Game 4 vs. Leafs due to concussion-like symptoms).