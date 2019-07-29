Marcus Stroman is gone, but he didn’t go quietly on his way out of Toronto.

The former Blue Jay confirmed multiple reports of a clubhouse commotion following his trade to the New York Mets on Sunday, saying it stemmed from an exit meeting with members of the Jays’ organization.

“It was a discussion I had with some of our coaches and some of our higher-ups – kind of an exit meeting and I was voicing my opinion on how things were handled,” he told reporters Monday on a conference call.

Stroman added there were “no hard feelings" following the conversation and that he still loves the city of Toronto.

According to the New York Post, reporters heard a “commotion” while standing outside the Jays’ clubhouse waiting for doors to open after Toronto’s 10-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Post’s Mike Puma tweeted a source told him the incident was over initial disappointment that he hadn’t been traded to a contender as the Mets currently sit five games under the .500 mark at 50-55. However, Stroman said Monday it was not related to where he was traded, though he did admit joining the Mets was a surprise.

“It had nothing to do with the Mets at all,” Stroman said, adding they could be one of the best staffs in baseball. “To be back home pitching in front of friends and family is going to be an amazing time.”

On Monday, Earl Stroman, the right-hander’s father, told Newsday that Stroman was “hoping it was the Yankees a little bit” but added his son is happy to be a Met and playing close to home.

According to Stroman, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen seemed pumped to be bringing the All-Star to Queens.

“He said that I’d be a perfect fit for the group of guys, for the city, for kind of everything,” Stroman said. “He didn’t make it seem like I’m going to be going anywhere for a bit.”

After six seasons in Toronto, the Jays sent Stroman to the Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson. In 21 starts with the Blue Jays, Stroman was 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA and a WHIP of 1.22. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last month.

Stroman added that he wasn’t sure when he would make his Mets debut, but figured it might be on Friday or sometime over the weekend. After a mid-week series in Chicago against the White Sox, the Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park – the same place Stroman made his big-league debut in 2014 – in a weekend series.