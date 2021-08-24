Canada's Poulin 'doing very well' after blocking shot

Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin left Tuesday's win against Switzerland after taking a shot up high in the third period and did not return to action.

Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada's director of national women's teams, says the 30-year-old two-time Olympic gold-medalist is "is doing very well" and they will "continue to assess her."

Team Canada improved their record to 3-0 at the Women's World Hockey Championship with a 5-0 win over Switzerland.