Matthews stealing pucks, Hart Trophy votes Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leads the league in goals with 36 in 48 games, but he also leads all NHL forwards with 59 takeaways this season. As Mark Masters writes, the big centre is having an MVP season in 2021-22 because he has also proven adept at winning pucks back and is setting the tone with his defensive play.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Red Wings in Detroit.

Auston Matthews recorded six takeaways on Thursday night, including one that led directly to the game-winning goal. Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime picked up a loose puck just inside the Wild zone and appeared to have some space to carry it up ice. Matthews quickly closed the gap and lifted the stick of the 24-year-old forward.

"You're five, six, seven strides behind and that takes a lot of effort to get to that spot," noted coach Sheldon Keefe. "When he's really determined he's usually coming up with the puck."

Matthews leads all National Hockey League forwards with 59 takeaways this season. Arizona's Clayton Keller is second with 51.

"He's got a sneaky stick," observed linemate Mitch Marner. "I think a lot more people are really noticing it now. He's kind of got that Zorro play of quickly getting behind you and getting it off your stick and then turning the opposite way quickly."

That's exactly what happened on Thursday. Matthews delayed briefly to allow Michael Bunting to get out of the zone before executing a nice give-and-go with Marner.

Matthews lists former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk as his role model when it comes to puck thievery.

"I just remember watching a lot of highlights of him on YouTube and he was obviously really good at it," the Arizona native said.

From his first NHL game, Matthews has proven adept at winning pucks back. And yet the opposition still seems to be caught off guard.

"They get surprised with how strong he is on his skates and how strong he is along the boards," agreed veteran forward Jason Spezza. "He's a big man, but his balance and ability to think while he's under pressure is second to none."

Matthews points out that the Leafs coaching staff is always stressing back pressure. He wants to be more of a leader this season and part of that is setting the tone with his defensive play.

"It's an area of the game he's talked about a lot in the past, even during the off-season, as being an area he wants to improve on," noted defenceman Morgan Rielly. "I don't think many guys take that approach."

So, you can understand why Matthews was fired up after the Wild struck first on Thursday night. It was his man, Frederick Gaudreau, who got loose and scored in the second period. At that moment in time, with both teams struggling to produce chances midway through the game, one goal seemed like a lot. But Matthews needed just 27 seconds to get it back.

Matthews received a pass from Timothy Liljegren in the neutral zone and carried the puck across the Wild blue line zone before wiring one of his patented wrist shots.

"Not many guys can carry the puck into the zone and be a scoring threat from the top of the circle so as a d-man it’s challenging," said Rielly. "You just try to get in the lane and you hope it hits you (smile) but you don't type of thing."

"There's maybe a handful of guys who can score that goal," said Spezza.

More than the goal, Spezza appreciated the assertiveness that Matthews displayed in that moment.

"Responding after being on the ice for a goal against shows his maturity and his ability to sense moments in games," Spezza said. "That's where he's really grown is just reading the game. He's been so patient at times when we've had leads and not pressed. For a guy that's a leading scorer in the league, he doesn't sacrifice any defence to play offence and that's what makes him incredible."

And that's what makes him a leading candidate for the Hart Trophy.

"To us, he's the most valuable player in the league," Spezza said. "He's done it day in day out. He's an incredible leader. His practice habits are second to none."

"He's got my vote," said Rielly. "He's a guy that can break games open just like last night. Our team's down one and he goes down on the next shift and scores a goal. Then he makes a great defensive play to score another goal and all the sudden that's the game. He can break games open and he's accountable."

Matthews once again leads the NHL in goals with 36 in 48 games, but insists he's not tracking the "Rocket" race.

"I know what I'm capable of and I just try to bring it every night," he said.

He doesn't draw inspiration from finishing runner-up to Connor McDavid in MVP voting last season.

"I don't really need that kind of stuff to motivate me, honestly," he said. "It's nice to hear. It's humbling, but it comes secondary to what we're trying to accomplish here."

Personal success will mean far less if the Leafs can't get over the hump and finally make a playoff run. This is NHL season No. 6 for Matthews and he still hasn't been on the winning side of a handshake line. The Leafs franchise hasn't advanced in the postseason since 2004.

"If I've learned anything in this city, it's not what you've done in the past," he said with a small grin, "it's what you're doing today and doing now. So that's the approach I try and take with it."

---

Ilya Mikheyev left Thursday's game in the first period due to a stomach illness. The "bug" is making its way through the dressing room, according to Keefe. Mikheyev missed Friday's practice as did John Tavares and Pierre Engvall. Travis Dermott took part in the pre-practice skills session before departing the ice before the main workout began.

Keefe believes Tavares will be good to play on Saturday, but at least one winger is expected to miss the game. Nick Robertson has been recalled from the American Hockey League and Keefe confirmed the 20-year-old will be in the lineup in Detroit. It will be Robertson's first game with the Leafs this season.

"With some of our guys getting sick, and starting today at practice it seems like more guys are getting sick, we are going to put him in a game and adjust from there," the coach said. "We just want to give him more experience and more opportunities to continue to grow ... the situation we are in and the circumstances we are in creates the opportunity for a player that we believe in."

Robertson returned from a broken leg earlier this month producing six points in seven games with the Marlies. On Sunday, general manager Kyle Dubas said this is the best play he's seen from Robertson in the AHL.

"His being here is probably less to do with what has happened since he has come back from injury and more so our belief in the player and his skill set," Keefe said. "He has played for us before and played well here before. There is an opportunity there."

Robertson suited up in six games for the Leafs last season, including five in April. He skated alongside Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the fourth line at practice while taking reps on the second power-play unit.

---

Petr Mrazek was solid in Thursday's game making 29 saves, but Jack Campbell will get the start on Saturday.

"I don't want there to be big gaps for either of our guys here the rest of the way," Keefe explained. "That is part of it. This one, to me, was really just as simple as wanting to get Jack back in. Petr played the last time in Detroit [against] his former team. This time, it's Jack in his home state. It is as simple as that for me."

Campbell, who grew up a Wings fan in Port Huron, Michigan, has only played one previous NHL game in Detroit. He stopped 22 of 24 shots in a Los Angeles Kings win on Dec. 15, 2019.

Campbell is looking to bounce back after allowing four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss in Columbus.

"They shot and they beat me and it's not acceptable on my part," Campbell said after that game. "We should've won 3-0 or whatever and, yeah, just move on ... We deserved two points. I know I'll be better next one."

---

A familiar tune emanated from Toronto's dressing room following Thursday's win. "Hypnotized" by Purple Disco Machine and Sophie and the Giants is played after every victory this season.

"It's just a banger," Marner explained. "It's a helluva song. It's got great jams to it. It's got a great little tune. It's fun to groove to and sing to. I was the one to kind of throw that one in there and tell the boys it's happening."

It's an obscure choice, perhaps, but teammates are happy to go along with the pick.

"I don’t know what it’s called," said Rielly. "I like it, but I’m not making those decisions. That’s his job."

"It’s good," said Matthews. "Really good. I forget what it’s called. It’s got a nice little rhythm to it."

"Like I said, it's a banger," Marner continued, "so if you haven't heard it don't be afraid to turn it on and get groovy to it."

---

Jake Muzzin, who sustained a concussion on Monday, watched part of practice rinkside on Friday.

"He's around," said Rielly. "That's good for our team and also for him. You want to keep a positive mindset. You want to be ready when you come back. You don't want to be away for too long. You don't want to lose the day-to-day stuff."

---

Lines at Friday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Clifford - Nylander - Kase

(Rotation) - Kampf - Kerfoot

Robertson - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Sandin - Lyubushkin

Campbell

Mrazek