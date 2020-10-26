Martin Hanzal has deceided to hang up his skates.

The NHLPA announced on Monday night that Hanzal, who played 12 seasons in the NHL has elected to retire.

Hanzal, a native of Czechoslovakia, was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by the then-Phoenix Coyotes. The forward went on to spend nine-plus seasons with the Coyotes before being dealt to the Minnesota Wild midway through the 2016-17 season. He spent the last two seasons of his career (2017-19) with the Dallas Stars after signing with the team as a free agent.

Hanzal recorded 127 goals and 338 points over 673 career games played in the NHL.