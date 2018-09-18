All indications are that Kawhi Leonard is “ready to roll” according to Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

While he didn’t say anything definitive and will wait to see how he looks in camp to be sure, Ujiri believes Leonard is healthy with training camp starting next week.

Leonard played in only nine games last season with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right guad injury.

“He’s happy, and from what everybody has told me he’s healthy… he’s determined. He seems in the right frame of mind… I think there’s a fire inside him and we’re all excited about that,” Ujiri said Tuesday.

“He’s been working out very, very hard,” he added.

Ujiri said he expects Leonard to arrive in Toronto shortly. Most Raptors got in on or before Sept. 15 according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, but Ujiri said Leonard spent lots of time with the coaches already and met with many of his new teammates in Los Angeles last month.

“He’s a quiet kid. Good luck to [the media] with him and OG [Anunoby]. I wish you all the best. He’s just quiet. They’re just like that. We cannot all be the same kind of people. His concentration is basketball, which is what you want. He’s a basketball junkie,” Ujiri said.

Ujiri also spoke Tuesday on Kyle Lowry’s reaction to this summer’s blockbuster deal that saw longtime teammate and friend DeMar DeRozan land in San Antonio.

“Kyle is close with DeMar and he’s going to be sensitive to that. I think that was a blow to him, [but] I think basketball-wise Kyle is always ready. He’s training hard, and he’ll be ready.”

"I say it again, that’s the thing that’s going to make me leave this eventually and go do something else. I don’t like that part. I don’t like that part because I don’t think in me there’s one little thing of blood in me that’s fake. If I have to say something, I’m saying it. There’s no sugar coating, I’m saying it. So that’s the tough part for me and I really felt that with Casey and with DeMar. They’re tough decisions," Ujiri said.

Ujiri addressed the Leonard situation last week on ‘The Woj Pod’ with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, saying that the club would not “fake sell” Leonard when it comes to convincing him to stay in Toronto past the coming season given his impending free agency.

“There’s no fake sell job here,” Ujiri said. “We are who we are. I think you want to be genuine, you want to be real. We might not be the best ones in weather, but we might be the best ones in many other [categories].”

The Raptors’ recruitment of Leonard will ramp up on Sept. 25 when the team officially opens training camp.