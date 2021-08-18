Ujiri to speak for first time since re-signing today on TSN.ca

What does the re-signing of Masai Ujiri mean for the Raps?

After signing a new deal to become vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors earlier this month, Masai Ujiri will speak Wednesday on his new role.

"On the court, our goal is clear: to bring another championship to Toronto," Ujiri said in a statement on Aug. 5. "Our team is united in that mission. Nothing else will do. We will bring young talent to this city. We will value the veteran players who got us here.

"I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again: We will win in Toronto."

Ujiri has been with the Raptors since the 2013-14 season, building a roster that made seven consecutive playoff appearances and won the NBA championship in 2019. Ujiri’s Raptors also set the franchise record for wins in a season when they finished 59-23 in the 2017-18 season.

Ujiri was originally named president and general manager of basketball operations before Bobby Webster was given the general manager title ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Raptors failed to make the playoffs this season after finishing with a 27-45 record while playing the whole year in Tampa Bay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was their first time out of the postseason since Ujiri’s first year with the club.

Ujiri said at his end-of-season availability that his decision on whether to re-sign with the franchise would come down to conversations with Raptors’ ownership, adding the most important thing for him is being able to compete for more championships.

"Masai and MLSE share the goals of bringing another NBA championship to Toronto, and off the court, working towards making our city, country and world a better place," said Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, in a statement after he re-signed.

"These are exciting times, and we look forward to all that comes next for our team, for Masai and for his family."