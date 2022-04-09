Canadian Hughes shoots 77 in third round at Masters

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shot a 5-over-par 77 in the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

Hughes, who is making his third appearance in the tournament, narrowly made the cut and began the day at plus-4.

The 31-year-old now sits at 9-over for the tournament.

Hughes sank three birdies in the final round, but also logged six bogies and registered a double-bogie on the final hole.

Fellow Canadian Corey Conners is currently on the course and began his day at minus-1.

Mike Weir did not make the cut.