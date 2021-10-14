'Still running less than 100%': Murray's status for Sens' season opener up in the air

Anton Forsberg will start in net for the Ottawa Senators in their season opener Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matt Murray was in the starter's net at Thursday's gameday skate, but head coach DJ Smith said Murray wasn't feeling fully healthy. The team will recall Filip Gustavsson to back up Forsberg.

Forsberg, 28, went 2-3-1 in six appearances with the Senators last season, posting a .910 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average. He was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets in March and re-signed with Ottawa on a one-year, $900,000 deal in May.

Murray, who has been dealing with an illness, returned to practice Wednesday, but said he wasn't 100 per cent as the team was preparing for their opening game.

“We’re going to take the next (36 hours) and reassess because I’m definitely fighting something,” Murray said. “It’s not COVID-19. I’ve tested negative three times, so that’s positive. I’m still running less than 100 per cent so it’s good to take advantage of the next little bit, get some rest and reassess (Thursday).”

Sens game day morning skate lines:



Stützle- Norris- Batherson

Paul- Pinto- Brown

Formenton- Tierney- Ennis

Sanford- Shaw- Kelly



Chabot- Zub

Mete- Zaitsev

Holden- JBrown



Murray -starters end.

Murray, who was left exposed in the Seattle expansion draft this summer as the Senators protected the 23-year-old Gustavsson, is entering his second season with the team.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins posted a 10-13-1 record with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage over 27 games in 2020-21.