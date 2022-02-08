Matt Murray continued his hot start to 2022 on Monday in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Murray made 32 saves against the Devils, extending his streak to seven straight starts with the Senators recording at least a point. Ottawa improved to 15-22-4 on Monday, despite being outshot 33-24 by New Jersey.

“I think he’s the reason we won that game,” said defenceman Nick Holden, who scored the game-winning goal in the second period. “The first two periods, I don't think we played very good. We gave them a lot of opportunities, but (Murray) was there to shut the door to make sure we had the lead and kept it.”

“We’ll have to rewatch it because I thought we turned a lot of pucks over and gave them a lot of chances, but (Murray) was there at every turn,” Senators head coach D.J. Smith added.

The 27-year-old's resurgence has come after a stint in the American Hockey League in November and December. Murray opened the season with a 3.26 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in six games with the Senators.

After going 1-1 in two games in the AHL, Murray returned to the Senators in late December. He has a 5-1-2 record since and his season GAA now sits at 2.72 with a .914 save percentage.

Murray had a 10-13-1 record last season with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage in his first year with the Senators after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.