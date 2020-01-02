TORONTO (January 2, 2020) – TSN today announced that McDonald’s® has signed on as the new title sponsor of fan-favourite series SC WITH JAY AND DAN, hosted by Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole. The partnership includes a multitude of in-show and on-set integrations, as well as the integration of McDonald’s into all of the show’s promotional campaign elements across all platforms on TSN.

With the announcement of the new partnership, TSN also revealed the series logo for SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY MCDONALD’S.