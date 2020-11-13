Kim Ng has made history.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

The Miami Marlins announced Friday they are hiring the long-time baseball executive as their next general manager.

The hiring makes her the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history. She also becomes the first Asian-American GM in MLB history and is believed to be the first female GM in any of the four major North American professional men's sports leagues.

Ng began her career as an intern for the Chicago White Sox in the early 1990s before moving on to the American League offices in 1997. A year later, she was hired as assistant general manager of the New York Yankees, helping oversee one of the most successful periods in the franchise's history. She then moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001. In 2011, Ng became senior VP of baseball operations for MLB working under Joe Torre, who was the manager of the Yankees during her time in the Bronx.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honour of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement released by the team.

In her 30-plus years of experience, Ng has three World Series championships, eight postseason appearances and six league championship series.

"My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve," she said in the same statement.

After a regular season record of 31-29 in 2020, the Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since their World Series victory in 2003.