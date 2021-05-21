Don Mattingly says that Major League Baseball's early season run of no-hitters might be good for individual pitchers and their teams, but it is representative of a trend in baseball that is making the game "unwatchable."

The Miami Marlins manager shared his thoughts on the topic following Thursday night's 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and in the wake of two more no-hitters this week - from Spencer Turnbull of the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees' Corey Kluber - that took the number up to six in 2021 alone. The MLB record for most no-hitters in a single season is seven.

"I think in general, in the game, the talk is where does this get better?" Mattingly, who spent 14 seasons with the Yankees from 1982 to 1995, said. "Because it’s great for your team when a guy throws a no-no, it’s great for that guy and it’s a great accomplishment, but when there’s so many, so early…strikeouts are at an all-time high, things like that, so it tells you there are some issues within the game that need to be addressed."

The 2020 National League Manager of the Year says this shift towards low-scoring games with fewer hits is "going to take a while" to change because it's indicative of long-term trend.

"Because this started 15, 16 years ago with the swing changes and the philosophy changes and the analytics...and all that stuff," Mattingly said. "So it’s been coming and it’s been building and now we’re at a point where I think it’s getting so much more attention because it’s just a game that sometimes is unwatchable. You talk to guys and they don’t even like watching games because nothing goes on in them."

Subtle changes to the league's official baseball were made prior to the 2021 season with the aim of making them more consistent. The weight of the balls were slightly lessened and the tension of the first three wool windings of the Rawlings balls were loosened. The size of the balls remains the same.