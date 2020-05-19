Beginning tonight, TSN is digging into the archives to bring you two of the most iconic NBA playoff series ever -- the 1998 and 2016 NBA Finals. Voting was conducted last week in bracket format to select two series representing different times in NBA history with a modern era and a Jordan bracket.

Both series will be broadcast concurrently over the next week as fans can relive arguably the most iconic playoff performances from the careers of both LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Before tip-off later tonight, here is a look back at each series:

1998 Finals - Jazz vs. Bulls

It was no secret – the 1997-98 season would likely be the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty as we knew it. Earlier that summer, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause made it clear it would be the final season of Phil Jackson’s nine-year tenure despite two championships in a row and five in the past seven years. Not wanting to play for any other head coach, Michael Jordan said he would not be back in Chicago unless Jackson was. In other words – this was probably it.

After a slow start, the Bulls roared through the regular season and finished first in the Eastern Conference for the third straight season at 62-20. Only the Utah Jazz were just as good. The Bulls beat the Karl Malone-John Stockton-led Jazz the previous summer in the finals but things were different this time around. While Chicago needed seven games to eliminate the Pacers in the conference final, Utah swept the Los Angeles Lakers, giving them 10 days off to prepare for Jordan and Co.

The Jazz squeaked by in Game 1 after Scottie Pippen missed a three at the buzzer that would have tied the game and sent things to double overtime, but Chicago punched back with 37 points from Jordan to even things at 1-1. It looked like it was going to be a hard-fought series.

Outside of a stinker in Game 3 where the Bulls won by 42, it was. The Bulls headed to Salt Lake City with a 3-2 series lead looking to close out their second three-peat of the decade. But it didn’t come easy.

A back injury Pippen was dealing with flared up early in Game 6 and held him to just eight points, so if the Bulls were going to get it done it was going to have to be all MJ.

With 20 seconds to go and Chicago down 86-85, Jordan stole the ball from Malone in the low post. Needing just one basket to put the Bulls on the verge of another title, Jordan dribbled into the frontcourt guarded by Bryon Russell of the Jazz. Veering to his right, Jordan delivered a lethal crossover that sent Russell to the floor before pulling back and hitting the jumper with just over five seconds to go. After Stockton missed a shot at the buzzer, the title was Chicago’s. True to his word, Jordan walked away after that season and never played another game as a Bull.

“I never doubted myself. I never doubted the whole game," Jordan said.

2016 Finals - Warriors vs. Cavaliers

LeBron James was heavily criticized for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. Not only were fans upset James abandoned his hometown team to form what’s widely considered the first of the ‘superteam’ era, but he did it before bringing a championship back to the city for the first time since the Browns in 1964.

When James returned four years later, that mission was back on. Turns out the city wouldn’t have to wait much longer.

Facing the Golden State Warriors, who set the NBA’s new single-season wins record at 73-9, it looked like it was going to be a short series when Cleveland fell into an 0-2 hole. A win in Game 3 served as a lifeline but Game 4 didn’t go Cleveland’s way and back to The Bay they went down 3-1 against possibly the best team in NBA history. Underdogs would have been sugar coating what the Cavs were.

A suspension to Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 5 gave the Cavs some breathing room on the offensive end. James and Kyrie Irving took advantage, scoring 41 apiece to lead the way in a 112-97 win. Green was back for Game 6 but it didn’t matter as the Cavs led 31-11 after the opening quarter en route to a 14-point win to set up one of the sweetest things in sports – Game 7.

An NBA Finals is lucky if it has one signature moment fans can recall based on vague descriptors. Game 7 alone had two and they came within a minute of one another.

With under two minutes to go and the score tied 89-89, Golden State’s Andre Iguodala corralled a rebound and pushed ahead the other way on a fast break. As he dribbled toward the paint Iguodala gave it up to Steph Curry who gave it right back for what appeared to be an easy layup. Except James came from nowhere with a full head of steam, meeting Iguodala at the apex and pinning the ball against the glass.

"When he blocked it, I was like, 'Damn, somebody got shot.' I thought it was funny. Somebody just made a good play. What you want me to do? If you enjoy the game of basketball, you should just be like ‘Dude made a great play,’" Iguodala told ESPN the following October.

Less than a minute later, Kyrie Irving broke the tie with a cold-blooded three-pointer despite Curry’s hand in his face. Up until then, the whole series had been the Warriors’ to lose. Now it was finally Cleveland’s.

A hard foul on James sent him to the line where he made it a two-possession game. A pair of missed Golden State three-pointers later, the Cavs were champions.

"This was for them," James said on winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy for Cleveland.