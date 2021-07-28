The Montreal Canadiens are expected to sign free agent winger Mike Hoffman to a three-year, $13.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger

3 years $4.5 mil per. https://t.co/8f4CAE1TXr — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021



Hoffman, 31, signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the St. Louis Blues last winter after joining the team on a professional tryout for training camp. He scored 17 goals and tallied 36 points in 52 games and had a goal in four playoff games.



Hoffman scored 29 goals and recorded 59 points in 69 games two seasons ago with the Florida Panthers and was coming off a four-year, $20.75 million contract before landing in St, Louis.



The Kitchener, Ont., native has 189 goals and 395 points in 545 career NHL games with the Blues, Panthers and Ottawa Senators. He also has 101 goals and 33 points in 33 career playoff games.



The Senators drafted Hoffman 130th overall in 2009.

More to follow.