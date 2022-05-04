It appears the Edmonton Oilers will turn to Mike Smith once again in Game 2 after his costly error led the game-winning goal for the Los Angeles Kings Monday night.

Smith was in the starter's end at Wednesday's gameday skate, signaling he will get another chance to end his playoff wins drought. Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Tuesday he had decided on a Game 2 starter, but declined to announce who it would be.

The 40-year-old finished 31 saves on 35 shots in the Game 1, seeing his career playoff record drop to 11-18 and 0-6 with the Oilers since joining the team in 2019. His attempt to clear the puck up the middle late in the third period proved to be a costly mistake as the Kings won the series-opening game.

The incident occurred with the game tied with just over five minutes left in the third period, when Smith’s pass from behind the redline was intercepted by Alex Iafallo. The Oilers goaltender made a diving stop to deny Iafallo but as play continued, Smith was beaten seconds later by a point shot from Sean Durzi, which deflected in off Phillip Danault.

"I was just trying to make something happen; obviously trying to do too much there," Smith said. "In a tight game like that you can't afford to make mistakes like that. It ended up costing us the game. Obviously disappointed, but it's one game and we move on."

The Oilers, who were swept in the first round last season by the Winnipeg Jets, have just one victory over the past two postseasons but will look to add another victory to that column on home ice Wednesday before heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday.