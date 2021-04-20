The Calgary Flames lost their second straight game on Monday, but forward Milan Lucic said the defeat was somewhat offset by the Montreal Canadiens falling to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames suffered a 4-2 defeat to the North Division's last-place Ottawa Senators, dropping Calgary to 4-6 in their past 10 games.

"Montreal lost I think I saw, so a little bit of hope," Lucic said. "But we've got to stop hoping and start winning some games."

Calgary sits six points back of the Montreal with two more games played. The two teams will meet Friday for the first of three straight games against each other that could have a significant impact on the standings.

The Flames were credited with a total of 18 giveaways on Monday night to just nine for Ottawa, which didn't sit well with head coach Darryl Sutter.

"There was three or four guys who were good players who turned the puck over several times tonight," Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said.

"I think their defence was a lot quicker than ours, but our defence played a really slow game."

The Flames have 11 games left on their schedule as they continue to chase the Canadiens in the standings. Forward Elias Lindholm said Monday the team still has work to do to clean up their performances as the season winds down.

"I think late in the game [there] are key moments when sometimes we make tough decisions," Lindholm said. "It's part of the game, but it seems to keep coming at key moments in the game. It's something we've got to work on and make sure it don't happen too often.