The Canadian Football League confirmed Thursday the July 25 regular season game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will be played in Halifax as part of what the league is calling the biggest Touchdown Atlantic ever.

The event will be played at an expanded Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University, which will host 10,000 fans, and will feature a three-day "mini Grey Cup festival" which will precede the game.

“Our league belongs to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast – and for one fabulous weekend this July, the east coast will be its capital,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said.

“We are bringing the football and the fun. We’re inviting everyone in Atlantic Canada to join the party, and everyone in the rest of the country to come for the game and stay for a vacation.”

“This is our way of saying the CFL belongs in Atlantic Canada and that Atlantic Canada belongs in the CFL,” Ambrosie added.

More details to follow.