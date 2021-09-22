The Minnesota Timberwolves dismissed head of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, owner Glen Taylor confirmed on Wednesday.

Timberwolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:



“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.” — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 22, 2021

Rosas, 43, had joined the team in the spring of 2019 after 16 seasons within the Houston Rockets organization briefly broken up by a three-month stint where he served as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

Franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns seemed taken aback by the news, tweeting "WTF..." shortly after word of the move broke.

The T-Wolves have made the playoffs just once in the past 17 seasons (2018).