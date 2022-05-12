Facing elimination in Game 6, the Minnesota Wild are turning to goaltender Cam Talbot to keep their season alive as he is set to get the start tonight.

Currently down 3-2 in their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate while Marc-Andre Fleury remained on the ice taking shots.

The 34-year-old has not played since April 28 as Fleury has been the go-to starter in the playoffs. In 49 appearances in the regular season, Talbot went 32-12-4 with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average.

In his five playoff starts this year, Fleury has a .909 save percentage and 3.04 GAA.