11h ago
Wild G Talbot to start Game 6 vs. Blues
Facing elimination in Game 6, the Minnesota Wild are turning to goaltender Cam Talbot to keep their season alive as he is set to get the start tonight.
TSN.ca Staff
Currently down 3-2 in their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate while Marc-Andre Fleury remained on the ice taking shots.
The 34-year-old has not played since April 28 as Fleury has been the go-to starter in the playoffs. In 49 appearances in the regular season, Talbot went 32-12-4 with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average.
In his five playoff starts this year, Fleury has a .909 save percentage and 3.04 GAA.