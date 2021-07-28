1h ago
Wild add D Goligoski on one-year, $5M deal
The Minnesota Wild have signed defenceman Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
The Quiz: Will Ovechkin pass Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Minnesota Wild have signed defenceman Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The 35-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.
Goligoski had three goals and 22 points in 56 games with the Coyotes this season, while carrying a cap hit of $5.475 million.