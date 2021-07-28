The Quiz: Will Ovechkin pass Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record?

The Minnesota Wild have signed defenceman Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 35-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.

Goligoski had three goals and 22 points in 56 games with the Coyotes this season, while carrying a cap hit of $5.475 million.