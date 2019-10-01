7h ago
Wild D Pateryn (core muscle) out six weeks
The Minnesota Wild will start their season without the services of Greg Pateryn. The team announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old defenceman underwent surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle and will be out for six weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
Pateryn's surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.
A native of Sterling Heights, MI, Pateryn is a veteran of 247 games over six NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Wild.
He appeared in 80 games for the Wild last season, scoring a goal and adding an assist in 17:07 a night of ice-time.