The Minnesota Wild will start their season without the services of Greg Pateryn.

The team announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old defenceman underwent surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle and will be out for six weeks.

Pateryn's surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

A native of Sterling Heights, MI, Pateryn is a veteran of 247 games over six NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Wild.

He appeared in 80 games for the Wild last season, scoring a goal and adding an assist in 17:07 a night of ice-time.