Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala has been suspended three games for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenceman Matt Roy during Thursday night's matchup, NHL Player Safety announced Friday.

Fiala was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. The incident occurred when Fiala skated into the corner behind Roy. As Roy tried to control the puck near the boards, Fiala delivered a cross check to Roy's back, sending him flying face-first into the boards.

Roy was slow to get up and teammates Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar helped him off the ice. Minnesota went on to win the game 5-3.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Fiala will forfeit $77,586.21 in salary.

Fiala, 24, had a goal earlier in the game in 7:45 of ice time. This is his third season in Minnesota after coming over in a trade with the Nashville Predators in February of 2019.

Following their matchup with L.A., the Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul against the Colorado Avalanche.