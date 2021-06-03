Zach Parise says he intends to see through the remaining four seasons on his 13-year, $98 million deal with the Minnesota Wild, but acknowledges that it might not be up to him.

The 36-year-old forward spoke to the media days after his team's seven-game first-round series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"You never sign a deal and not fully intend on seeing it through," Parise said. "I understand things change, but from my standpoint, I've always enjoyed playing here. So no ... I don't want to play anywhere else. … I've got the term left on my deal, and I plan on being here in training camp next year. I haven't been told otherwise. That's my intention and I don't want speculate any other way."

Parise only appeared in four of the Wild's seven postseason games, sitting as a healthy scratch in the series' first three games. He finished the series with two goals and an assist.

"It's all about what have you done for me lately, and you know what?" General manager Bill Guerin said on Thursday. "Zach put himself in a really good position at the end of the year. "We'll never say never [to first line duty]. You can't pigeonhole guys. You can't say, 'You're going to be here, and that's it, and not budge. Why would we do that? We're only going to hurt the team. So you have to be open-minded, and you have to be flexible."

A native of Minneapolis, Parise says he wants to fight for his job next season at training camp.

"I have no problem coming back in here ready to go," Parise said. "That's where my mentality is right now. You always hope that you come back with a clean slate and spots are up for grabs. I'm very confident that if spots are up for grabs, I'll be able to grab one of those. That's what I'm looking forward to, and then we'll see what happens."

In 45 games this season, Parise had seven goals and 11 assists, the worst offensive output of his 16-year career aside from the 2010-2011 season when he was limited to only 13 games as a member of the New Jersey Devils.