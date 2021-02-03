The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday that four Minnesota Wild games will be postponed through at least Feb. 9 in accordance with the league’s COVID protocol.

The announcement followed shortly after forwards Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson and defenceman and Captain Jared Spurgeon, were listed as unavailable to play or practice on Wednesday in accordance with the league's COVID protocols.

The team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately and will remain so until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Wild's regular season schedule.