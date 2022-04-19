Fleury: 'I would like to play at least another season'

The NHL's active leader in games played among goaltenders says he'd like to keep going.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury says that he intends to play next season.

“I would like to play at least another season," Fleury told La Presse's Katherine Harvey-Pinard on Tuesday. "I decided that recently."

Fleury, 37, is in his 17th season. The 2021 Vezina Trophy winner was acquired by the Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline. His 936 games played are seventh most in NHL history among goaltenders. Fleury's 517 wins are third all-time behind only Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

Fleury says his arrival with the wild has been painless.

"The last days before the deadline, it was a bit stressful," Fleury said. "I knew there were possibilities that I would be traded. When I got the call in the morning to confirm I was going to Minnesota, it was a little exciting, a little stressful. But everything went well, the arrival was easy for me."

Since coming to the Wild, Fleury is 6-1-0 in seven appearances with a .921 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.59.

He is expected to get the start on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

