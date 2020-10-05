The Minnesota Wild have resigned defenceman Carson Soucy to a three-year, $8.25 million contract, the team announced on Monday.

Soucy was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this week and was No. 19 on TSN's Top 75 free agents.

The 26-year-old had seven goals and seven assists in 54 games last season. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Wild in 2013.