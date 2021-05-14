Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais in Thursday's game between the two teams.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on St. Louis’ Sammy Blais. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 14, 2021

Hartman was assessed a two-minute penalty for the trip at the 13:00 mark of the second period. The Blues ultimately won Thursday's game 7-3.

Hartman, 25, has registered seven goals and 15 assists in 51 games for the Wild this season, who will be the No. 3 playoff seed in the West Division.

Blais, 24, has recorded eight goals and 7 assists in 36 games this season for the Blues, who will be the No. 4 playoff see in the West Division.