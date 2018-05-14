1h ago
MLB extends Osuna's administrative leave
TSN.ca Staff
Major League Baseball announced on Monday that administrative leave for Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been extended until May 21.
The leave was set to expire later on Monday.
Osuna, 23, was placed on leave on May 8 in accordance with the joint MLB/MLB Domestic Violence Policy after Osuna was arrested by Toronto Police on a charge of domestic assault.
Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all spent with the Blue Jays.
The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.
He is set to appear in a Toronto court on June 18.