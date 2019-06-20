Could baseball be on its way back to Montreal sooner than expected?

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball to explore the idea of playing early-season games in Tampa, but the remainder of the year in Montreal.

The plan is in its early stages, but the team sees it as a way to salvage baseball in the Tampa area when attempts to get a new stadium built have yet to find any kind of success.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg weighed in on Passan's report on Twitter, seemingly confirming the plan.

"My priority remains the same," Sternberg said in a statement, "I am committed to keeping baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come. I believe the concept is of serious consideration."

Montreal has been without baseball since 2004 when the team moved to DC and became the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2005 season. The Toronto Blue Jays have played an annual spring training series at Olympic Stadium since 2014.

The plan would call for new stadiums in both of Tampa and Montreal. If the Rays were to play only early-season games in Florida, then it would remove the need for a dome and cut down on potential stadium costs. Tropicana Field was built in 1990. In Montreal, Stephen Bronfman - son of former Expos owner Charles - has an agreement in place with a local developer to potentially build a new park in Point-Saint-Charles.

The Rays' lease on the Trop runs through 2027 and any such plan with Montreal would be contingent on local stadium plans.

Despite currently occupying a playoff spot, the Rays have the league's second-worst attendance at 14,546.