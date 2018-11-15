The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca

Machado Matters

The New York Yankees are troubled by Manny Machado's comments, but owner Hal Steinbrenner would want his organization to have a conversation with him before deciding on a long-term and lucrative deal.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says Manny Machado's 'comments are troubling' , but certainly not ruling him out as they do their due diligence. https://t.co/rgZdt0OUBl — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2018

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that with the Yankees now successfuly under luxury tax, they have no finanical restrictions and could sign a player of Machado's magnitude.

If the Yankees are going to make the move, Steinbrenner says it would be up to general manager Brian Cashman to determine the right course of action.

“But that’s really (Cashman’s) job. If we’re interested in any player, to sit down with them face to face and ask him, 'Where did this come from? What was the context around the entire interview? Was there a point? How do you justify it?'

“Because that ain’t going to sell where we play baseball.’’

Meanwhile the Philadelphia Phillies are also a possible landing spot for Machado, Jim Salisbury of NBCPhiladelphia.com writes.

Despite his flaws, despite the October comments, Manny Machado's talent is still worth betting on for the Phillies.



(@JSalisburyNBCS) https://t.co/YEYPMrj1KL — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 14, 2018

According to Salisbury, Machado could be a fit for the Phillies at both shortstop and third base.

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak does not seem worried about how Machado will fit with the team.

"If you're trying to find the young free agent who's good at everything and a prince in the clubhouse, you're going to be looking for a long time," Klentak said last week. "You're not always going to find somebody who checks off every box.

Sticking with Manfred

The MLB Owners are expected to approve a new contract for commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday, according to a report by Jon Heyman of Fancred.

MLB owners are expected to vote to extend commissioner Rob Manfred’s contract today — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2018

Bob Nightengale of USA previously reported that Manfred is expected to receive a five-year deal that will take him through the 2024 season and that the vote will be unanimous. He requires 16 of the 30 votes to make the deal official.

The 60-year-old was elected commissioner of MLB in 2014, succeeding Bud Selig in the position.

Bye Bye Bour

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly placed first baseman Justin Bour on waivers, according to Jim Salisbury of NBCSportsPhiladelphia

Hearing Phillies have placed 1B Justin Bour on waivers as they trim 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday's Rule 5 protection deadline. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) November 14, 2018

Bour appeared in 29 games last season for the Phillies after a trade with the Miami Marlins. He posted a .224 average and .296 on base percentage with a homer and five RBIs after the August 10th deal.

The 30-year-old spent five seasons with the Marlins and hit a career high 25 homers with a best 83 RBIs in 2017.