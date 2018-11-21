The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Potential trade on the horizon?

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres have discussed a trade that would send shortstop Jean Segura and starter Mike Leake to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Wil Myers according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports notes that Leake and Segura both have no-trade clauses which could complicate things, while Myers is set to receive a $1 million trade kicker if he is indeed moved. The Mariners have also spoken to other teams regarding Leake.

Rosenthal adds that the deal is not close to being completed, but things could change if either player expresses a willingness to move their NTCs.The Mariners have reached out to Leake to discuss the possibility of waiving his no-trade but have yet to do so with Segura, reports Rosenthal.

Leake and Segura are owed just shy of $30 million combined next season, while Myers is set to receive $5.5 million before his deal escalates to $22.5 million in 2020.

Twins eyeing Goldschmidt?

The Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks have had discussions about a potential Paul Goldschmidt trade but talks have not advanced much in recent days according to the MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Twins had the fifth-lowest OPS among first baseman in 2018, while the D-Backs had the highest.

The 31-year-old hit .290 with 33 home runs and finished with an OPS of .922.