According to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, the players' association has launched an immediate investigation in regards to recent free agency comments made by Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Statement of MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark pic.twitter.com/Xk5gsJQuGM — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 6, 2019

Anthopoulos made the following statement to media members in a conference call earlier this week.

“Every day you get more information. And we’ve had time to connect with 27 of the clubs — obviously the Astros and (Nationals) being in the World Series, they were tied up — but we had a chance to get a sense of what the other clubs are going to look to do in free agency, who might be available in trades.”

Clark today issued the following statement.

“The statements made by Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos call into question the integrity of the entire free-agent system. The clear description of Club coordination is egregious, and we have launched an immediate investigation looking into the matter.”

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, he says that Clark's mention of "club coordination" is a reference to potential collusion between the clubs. The CBA prohibits teams from sharing information on free agents as it states, "players shall not act in concert with other players and clubs shall not act in concert with other clubs."

