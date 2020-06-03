Twellman: MLS and players association appear to be headed towards an agreement

The MLS Players ratified a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, which will run through the 2025 MLS season.

The Players Association said in a statement that the new CBA finalizes a plan to resume 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead.

On Sunday night, the Players Association announced its membership had approved a package for the 2020 season, including player salary reductions and additional concessions. It did not provide specifics, although the proposal included participating in a summer tournament in Orlando.

The players had until Noon ET Wednesday to accept the new CBA.