Customers of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors and Toronto FC who have coronavirus symptoms and have been quarantined will be considered for ticket refunds on a case-by-case basis, a Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment spokesman told TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead on Tuesday.

It is the latest development as the sports world deals with the global outbreak of COVID-19.

In Toronto, Maple Leafs, Raptors, and TFC customers who have coronavirus symptoms and have been quarantined will be considered for ticket refunds on a case-by-case basis, a Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment spokesman says.

(Sports event tickets are typically non-refundable.) — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 10, 2020

In California, the San Jose Sharks will likely not be playing home games in front of fans in the immediate future, as Santa Clara County Public Health has banned events with more than 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, Ohio governor Mike DeWine recommended on Tuesday that indoor sports teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers, play games in the state in empty arenas because of coronavirus risks.

Also, Philadelphia city officials announced Tuesday that they are recommending people do not attend gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus and over 4,000 people have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered. The virus has infected at least 800 people in the United States and 80 people in Canada.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.