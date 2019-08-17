MONTREAL — Ryan Hollingshead scored in stoppage time as FC Dallas came from three goals down to tie the Montreal Impact 3-3 in MLS action on Saturday night.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek and captain Reto Ziegler, from the penalty spot, also scored for FC Dallas (10-10-7).

Lassi Lappalainen scored two first-half goals and Orji Okwonkwo added a third for the Impact (10-13-4), who are winless in three straight in MLS.

It looked like Montreal would snap its two-game losing skid with a victory but FC Dallas scored three goals in the second half, including two in the game's final five minutes.

Down 3-1 in the 85th, Ken Krolicki's hand ball in the box gave Dallas a penalty kick. Ziegler converted from the spot as goalkeeper Evan Bush dove the wrong way.

The visitors completed the comeback in stoppage time when Hollingshead got his head on a corner kick — another set-piece goal against the Impact.

Montreal is 1-6-1 in its last eight games in MLS.

The Impact started the encounter well and didn't look like a team caught in a season-worst slump.

Remi Garde's men were on the front foot from the opening whistle even without two of their best players. Midfielders Ignacio Piatti and Samuel Piette were both absent after sustaining adductor injuries versus the Chicago Fire last weekend.

Newly-acquired midfielder Bojan earned his first start of the season, and homegrown player Ballou Tabla made an appearance off the bench, but Finnish winger Lappalainen is the one who stole the show in the first half.

Both of Lappalainen's first-half goals came off horrendous mistakes from FC Dallas players.

In the eighth minute of play, Dallas defender Mat Hedges intercepted Daniel Lovitz's pass into the box but he completely whiffed on the ball. Lappalainen was there to claim the spoils — an easy goal from 12 yards out to the right of goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

In first-half stoppage time, Lappalainen was gifted another goal, his fourth since joining Montreal three weeks ago. Jesus Ferreira made an ill-advised pass to a teammate and Lappalainen easily got in the way. The 20-year-old on loan from Bologna moved in all alone on Gonzalez and made no mistake for his second of the match.

Okwonkwo made it 3-0 for the home side in the 56th minute when he got on the end of Saphir Taider's cross in the box.

But that's when the tide started to turn, as Dallas cut the deficit three minutes later when Ondrasek buried a Michael Barrios rebound past Bush.

Notes: The Impact are winless in their last four games against Dallas (0-3-1) since May 2015. … It was the first time Maximiliano Urruti faced his former club. … There were 17,509 in attendance at Saputo Stadium.